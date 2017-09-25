Nashville Christian School holds vigil for minister injured in church shooting

Robert Caleb Engle is being hailed as a hero after helping to stop the accused gunman during the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch on Sunday.

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Staff and students at Nashville Christian School gathered Sunday night to hold a prayer vigil for the victims of the Antioch church shooting.

Police say Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Samson then allegedly went inside and wounded six more people.

The church's minister, Joey Spann, was critically injured in the shooting. He is also a Bible teacher and girls assistant basketball coach at Nashville Christian School.

He and his wife, Peggy Spann, are both being treated for their injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Since the Nashville Christian School community couldn't be there to help, they gathered together to pray.

Joey Spann has a storied past with other Christian schools, previously teaching at Goodpasture Christian School and Ezell-Harding Christian School.

In 2015, he told the student newspaper his favorite Bible verse was, "But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." He said he chose this verse because it reminded him of the victory in Christ and how everyone should be thankful for him.

Co-workers and friends expressed how grateful they are for Joey Spann, which explains how quickly they were able to come together on Sunday night.

"Well, we love Coach Spann, and we just want to come together and pray for all the victims of it. Get together and lift him up in prayer and support them the best we can," said Jeff Brothers.

And victory is something Joey Spann knows. Several years ago during a basketball game, Spann suffered a heart attack. Luckily, he bounced back and recovered - and we now know he will survive this tragedy as well.

Nashville Christian School issued this statement:

In the wake of the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, many from the NCS community came together tonight for a time of prayer and worship. We are thankful for all who have shown their support and prayed for NCS coach and teacher Joey Spann and his wife Peggy. Both are recovering from surgery at Vanderbilt hospital and are in stable condition. Our hearts are broken for all of those who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy, and we will continue to keep everyone in our thoughts and prayers.

