Body found inside trunk of burning car in Cheatham County

TBI agents have responded to Cheatham County after a body was found inside a burning car.

The car was found burning on River Road near Pond Creek Road late Sunday night.

Law enforcement officers later found a body inside the vehicle's trunk.

Forensic scientists are working to gather evidence at the scene.

The local district attorney general requested the TBI to assist with the case.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.