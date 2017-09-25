Body found inside trunk of burning car in Cheatham County - WSMV Channel 4

Body found inside trunk of burning car in Cheatham County

Posted: Updated:
ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) -

TBI agents have responded to Cheatham County after a body was found inside a burning car.

The car was found burning on River Road near Pond Creek Road late Sunday night.

Law enforcement officers later found a body inside the vehicle's trunk.

Forensic scientists are working to gather evidence at the scene.

The local district attorney general requested the TBI to assist with the case.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Body found inside trunk of burning car in Cheatham CountyMore>>

  • Special

    Cheatham County news

    Click to read more headlines from Cheatham County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Cheatham County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.