Usher being called 'hero' for helping to stop Antioch church shooter

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Caleb Engle has been hailed as a hero for his actions inside an Antioch church. (Photo: Facebook)

Robert Caleb Engle is being hailed as a hero after helping to stop the accused gunman during the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch on Sunday.

According to police and witnesses at the scene, Engle, who is an usher at the church, confronted the accused shooter, Emanuel Kidega Samson. Engle was then pistol-whipped by Samson. The two got into a scuffle before Samson shot himself in the chest.

Engle, who has a carry permit, went out to his car to get a gun, despite suffering a head injury.

Engle then went back inside the church to confront Samson and held him at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

Engle, 22, declined an on-camera interview but did send a statement.

When complimented about his heroism, Engle said, “I do not want to be labeled a hero. The real heroes are the police, first responders, medical staff and doctors who have helped me and everyone affected."

"I've been going to this church my whole life,” Engle said. “I would have never, ever thought something like this would have happened."

"(He’s) just an outstanding young man, even before today," said Tammy Adcock, one of Engle's neighbors. "Today just proved his character."

Engle also asked for prayers for not just the victims, but for the shooter and the shooter's family.

“They are hurting as well," Engle said.

Engle and 64-year-old Catherine Dickerson were taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Engle and Dickerson have since been released from the hospital.

Caleb Engle is owed a debt of gratitude for standing up and risking his life to save his fellow worshipers. https://t.co/Vki348zoFF — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) September 25, 2017

