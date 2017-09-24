Engle being called 'hero' for helping stop Antioch church shooter

Caleb Engle has been hailed as a hero for his actions inside an Antioch church. (Photo: Facebook)

Robert Caleb Engle is being hailed as a hero after helping stop the suspect of the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.

According to police and witnesses at the scene, Engle, 22, an usher at the church, confronted the accused shooter, Emanuel Kidega Samson. Engle was then pistol-whipped by Samson. The two got into a scuffle before Samson shot himself in the chest.

Engle, who has a carry permit, went out to his car to get a gun despite suffering a head injury. Engle then went back inside the church to confront Samson and held him at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

Engle declined an on-camera interview but did send a statement.

When complimented about his heroism, Engle said, “I do not want to be labeled a hero. The real heroes are the police, first responders, medical staff and doctors who have helped me and everyone affected."

"I've been going to this church my whole life,” said Engle. “I would have never, ever thought something like this would have happened."

"“(He’s) just an outstanding young man, even before today," said Tammy Adcock, one of Engle's neighbors. "Today just proved his character."

Engle also asked for prayers to not just the victims, but for the shooter and the shooter's family, saying “They are hurting as well."

Engle and 64-year-old Katherine Dickerson were taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A hospital spokesperson said both patients are in stable condition and are still being treated for their injuries.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.