Authorities in Tennessee say one person is dead and at least six are being treated for injuries after a gunman opened fire at a church in Nashville.

Authorities in Tennessee say one person is dead and at least six are being treated for injuries after a gunman opened fire at a church in Nashville.

Suspect in fatal church shooting to be charged with murder

Edward Samson is facing a charge of murder in connection with a fatal shooting at an Antioch church. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Emanuel Samson is escorted by police after being interviewed. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Caleb Engle has been hailed as a hero for his actions inside an Antioch church. (Photo: Facebook)

One person was killed and others were injured in a shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The suspect in the fatal shooting at an Antioch church will be charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25, of La Vergne, TN, shot and killed Melanie Crow Smith, 39, of Smyrna in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 from morning services and then went inside the sanctuary opening fire and shooting six people.

Samson, according to police, then entered the sanctuary of the building through the front door. He entered the building with two pistols, both of which was recovered inside the church.

He fired multiple rounds inside the sanctuary and wounded six people.

Robert Caleb Engle, 22, an usher at the church, confronted Samson and engaged him in a struggle, which resulted in Engle being pistol whipped. During the struggle, Samson's gun discharged, striking him in the left chest.

"Mr. Engle is the hero," said Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron at a press conference. "Mr. Engle saved countless lives here today. It could have been much worse."

Aaron said Engle, after the scuffle, went to his car, despite a head injury, and retrieved a gun and forced Samson to remain on the ground until police arrived.

Engle said in a statement that he didn't consider himself a hero.

“I’ve been going to this church my whole life, since I was a small child. I would have never, ever thought something like this would have happened. I ask everyone to pray for the victims, family members of the victims, our church community. Please pray for healing. Also, please pray for the shooter, the shooter’s family and friends. They are hurting as well. I pray that through all of this that people will come to know Christ and I ask our nation to reflect on Romans 8:31: “If God is for us, who can be against us?” When complimented about his heroism he stated: I do not want to be labeled a hero. The real heroes are the police, first responders and medical staff and doctors who have helped me and everyone affected. My hope is for privacy for all involved.”

“I do not want to be labeled a hero. The real heroes are the police, first responders and medical staff and doctors." - Caleb Engle @WSMV — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) September 24, 2017

Samson has been treated and released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is now in custody of Metro Police.

Family friend confirms Melanie Smith Crow was shot and killed at church. A single mother of two, she was described as sweet and kind. pic.twitter.com/FYAfeI4bzL — Jeremy Finley (@WSMVJeremyITEAM) September 24, 2017

A vigil was held at 7 p.m. at Nashville Christian School where Joey Spann, the pastor at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, is a Bible teacher and girls assistant basketball coach at the school. He previously taught and coached at Ezell-Harding and Goodpasture.

In 2011, News 4 covered Spann after he had a heart attack during a game.

Five other victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Two people were taken to Skyline Medical Center.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center said two victims were critically injured and four victims were in stable condition. Two of the patients at Vanderbilt suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and torso areas. The other four patients there suffered gunshot wounds to their extremities.

The patients at Vanderbilt, Joey Spann, 60, William Jenkins, 83, Marlene Jenkins, 84, Peggy Spann, 65, and Linda Bush, 68, are all in stable condition.

Katherine Dickerson and Engle are in stable condition at Skyline Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesman.

Several @MNPDNashville cars at Skyline Med Ctr. Caleb Engel & Katherine Dickerson in stable condition. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/vPxVkBLwqY — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) September 24, 2017

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting.

"The Memphis FBI Field Office's Nashville Resident Agency, the Civil Rights Division, and the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee have opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ," said David Boling, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office. "The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence."

Police said Samson was a native of Sudan and came to the United States in 1996. Samson is a legal US resident, but police did not know if he was a citizen.

Police said four guns believed to be Samson's was recovered after the shooting. Two pistols were found inside the church, and a pistol and rifle was found in Samson's SUV.

Samson's Facebook account said he was a graduate of Smyrna High School.

Members of the church told police that Samson had attended the church a year or two ago, but did not recognize him on Sunday because he was wearing a mask.

Police said Samson's vehicle was parked outside the church. Dogs had a hit on a possible explosive device in the car. The car was searched and deemed safe.

Police believe the dogs may have picked up a scent from the ammunition inside the car.

The FBI and ATF are assisting in the investigation. The Department of Justice is considering a Civil Rights investigation.

Emanuel Samson, the accused church shooter, is prolific online. Avid weightlifter, quotes favorite book as bible. https://t.co/AOMap2ZGIq — Jeremy Finley (@WSMVJeremyITEAM) September 24, 2017

There were 42 people at the church for services on Sunday, according to what church members told police.

Mayor Megan Barry called the shooting "a terrible tragedy for our city."

The shooting today at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ is a terrible tragedy for our city. Full statement: https://t.co/vk6DOxuMPc pic.twitter.com/x3UsUPDmA9 — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) September 24, 2017

Metro Councilmembers who represent the Antioch area released statements about Sunday's shootings.

“My heart and my prayers are with our neighbors at Burnette Chapel,” said Antoinette Lee, recently elected to represent the 33rd district, where the tragedy took place. “I am available to help this family of believers in any way I can as they now begin the difficult process of putting the pieces of their lives back together.”

Council Member at Large Bob Mendes, who is representing District 33 until Lee is sworn in, said: “I send my thoughts and prayers to the Burnette Chapel family. None of us can imagine the kind of terror that these worshippers must have suffered. We must rededicate ourselves as a city to stand for non-violence.”

Other Antioch-area Council Members also spoke out:

Council Member Tanaka Vercher, District 28: “A tragedy like this shakes a community to its very core, and my heart and prayers are fully with those who worship at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. We join with you in your sadness, and we are united with you to stop this kind of violence.”

Council Member Karen Johnson, District 29: “The Antioch community today comes together to embrace our friends at Burnette Chapel and to mourn with them and to pray with them. We join Mayor Megan Barry when she calls on the Nashville community to work and put a stop to this kind of violence.”

Council Member Jason Potts, District 30: “My family and I send our heartfelt condolences and our prayers to the members of the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Our hearts ache at the thought of our neighbors being subjected to such terror. We stand ready to help any way we can.”

Council Member Fabian Bedne, District 31: “Once again, a house of faith is targeted by violence, and worshippers are terrorized, with one losing her life. We stand and we mourn with the Burnette Chapel community. But we also call on all of Nashville to come together and work for real ways to stop gun violence.”

Council Member Jacobia Dowell, District 32: “To our friends and neighbors at Burnette Chapel, we offer our thoughts and prayers as you deal with this horror in your midst. We in Antioch are a community rich in worship and faith, and while we grieve any violence, this hurts us deep within our hearts and souls.”

Sen. Bob Corker and Sen. Lamar Alexander both issued statements on Twitter about the shooting.

Such tragic news in Antioch today at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Praying for the victims, grateful for the first responders. — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) September 24, 2017

We are closely monitoring reports of a church shooting in Antioch. As we await more details, please join me in praying for the victims. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) September 24, 2017

Burnette Chapel Church of Christ is located on Pin Hook Road in the Antioch area.

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot...6 other innocents shot... pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot...6 other innocents shot... pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

Gunman wounded and at hospital. 1 other victim pistol whipped and at hospital. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

Metro police just brought a dog out to sniff out the area surround the Antioch church. Media is being kept back far pic.twitter.com/LcMU6gp11g — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) September 24, 2017

Waiting for members of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ to arrive. pic.twitter.com/PGGtG8UUZm — Liz Lohuis (@WSMVLizLohuis) September 24, 2017

WATCH: Facebook Live coverage of church shooting in Antioch

List of recent church shootings

July 2006 - Naveed Haq broke into the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle and shot six people. There was one fatality He was sentenced to life in prison in 2010.

August 2007 - In Neosho, Missouri, Eiken Elam Saimon shot up the First Congregational Church, killing three people. He was sentenced to life in prison.

December 2007 - Matthew J. Murray opened fire in a Youth With A Mission training center in Arvada, Colorado. Then he went to the New Life Church in Colorado Springs and shot up a congregation. There were 4 fatalities in all, not including Murray who committed suicide soon after.

July 2008 - Jim David Adkisson pulled out a shotgun at the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church. There were two deaths and seven injuries. He cited the church's "liberal teachings" as his reason for the shooting. Adkisson was sentenced to life in prison in 2009.

August 2012 - Three people were murdered at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin outside Milwaukee when Wade Michael Page opened fire. The shooter committed suicide after reportedly injuring a police officer.

April 2014 - At a Jewish community center outside Kansas City, known white supremacist Frazier Glenn Cross killed three people including a 14-year-old boy. Cross said he plans to plead guilty to avoid a long trial. None of the victims were Jewish.

June 2015 - 21-year-old Dylan Roof attacked a historic black church in Charleston South Carolina. he entered a Bible study meeting and killed nine people. A jury sentenced him to death in January 2017, and he's now on death row in Terre Haute, Indiana

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.