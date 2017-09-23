City says goodbye to 'the funeral man', 89-year-old went to all city's funerals for decades

For decades, a Waverly man has been nicknamed 'the funeral man'. Saturday, Waverly said goodbye to the man who meant so much to so many.

"Oh, I see him a lot," said Waverly resident William Parrott. "He walks the streets all the time."

"Pretty much everybody in town knows who he is," added Kallie Singleton of the Humphreys County Funeral Home.

"'Here comes John!' they'd say," Parrott continued. "'Ol' John, he's on his way!'"

People in Waverly can't remember a time when they didn't see John L. Mays out every morning.

"It's been all my life, and I'm 73," laughed Waverly resident Willard Ferguson.

A man with autism, Mays would pass the storefronts and dew dropped fences of the neighborhoods, walking his route.

"He goes from one end of the town, plum to the other end of town." said Parrott. "Neck tie on with that fancy hat like a lawyer walking around."

"He'd go and visit people at the hospital, the nursing homes," said Singleton.

Then, there were the many, many stops at the Humphreys County Funeral Home.

"I couldn't even imagine the number of funerals he's been to here," Singleton continued.

"Every time someone passes away in the city of Waverly, he's always there." said Parrott. "I don't care who he is. He might not even know the person. He was still going to be there for those people. He just loves everybody in our town."

Known in Waverly as 'the funeral man', people remember when Mays took a seat at the funeral home on their family's hardest days.

"My grandmother passed away in 2012, my sister in 2013," said Singleton.

"I had my aunt, she passed away," said Parrott.

"Yeah, my father," said Ferguson. "Anything where a family's in difficulty, John is there."

"That my family was special enough for him to come pay his respects, that's just a big blessing to me," Singleton continued.

Saturday, Mays, 'the funeral man' wasn't out on that daily walk. Last week, he passed away at 89-years-old.

"It's just like losing family," said Ferguson. "It hurts. I think you'll find from anyone in this town, we're all suffering now. We're all grieving."

"I don't know what's going to take place, because he's gone," said Parrott.

After he attended all the funerals in town for all those decades, Waverly believed it was time to repay the funeral man.

"The whole town has chipped in to help John, to bury John," said Parrott. "We're taking care of this man. We're going to put him to rest."

At a funeral ceremony for Mays Saturday morning, there were hardly enough pages to contain all the guest names, standing room only.

"It's a celebration of life of everybody he helped in this community," said Singleton. "To have everybody come and share their love for him is just wonderful.

There'll never be another John L. People like John L, they're a gift from God, and they are put here to show us how to love one another. That's exactly what he did."

"All I can say about my brother is he touched everyone's heart," said Mays' sister, Kitty Mays Alexander.

"As children, some taunted Johnny," said Melinda Proctor of Waverly, speaking to the people gathered at the funeral. "As children grew up, they began to respect him. They began to honor him. If we could be more like him, we'd be better off. We'd be better people. I don't think any of us come close, but I think it's what we should strive for."

People lined up outside of Waverly shops downtown as the funeral procession took 'the funeral man' through his route one last time.

"Ain't gonna be another man like him, know what I'm saying?" said Parrott.

"We know John's in a better place, and it just makes me want to go there more knowing John's going to be there," Ferguson continued. "He's probably walking streets of gold now."

