Police release identity of man killed on 12th Avenue

Police have identified the man killed on 12th Avenue this morning as James L. Perry, 34, of Cephas Street.

Perry was killed around 4:45 Saturday morning at 1900 12th Avenue North.

North Precinct detectives are investigating a drug motive. Perry arrived at the residence in a car and went inside.

When he left, he was confronted by a gunman, and was shot and killed.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Calls can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.

