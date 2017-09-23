Police release identity of man killed on 12th Avenue - WSMV Channel 4

Police release identity of man killed on 12th Avenue

James L. Perry (Source: MNPD) James L. Perry (Source: MNPD)
NASHVILLE, TN

Police have identified the man killed on 12th Avenue this morning as James L. Perry, 34, of Cephas Street.

Perry was killed around 4:45 Saturday morning at 1900 12th Avenue North.

North Precinct detectives are investigating a drug motive. Perry arrived at the residence in a car and went inside. 

When he left, he was confronted by a gunman, and was shot and killed.

 Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.  Calls can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.

