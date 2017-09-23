Police responding to fatal shooting in North Nashville

Police have identified the man killed on 12th Avenue this morning as James L. Perry, 34, of Cephas Street. Perry was killed around 4:45 Saturday morning at 1900 12th Avenue North. North Precinct detectives are investigating a drug motive.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting at 2714 Jones Avenue in North Nashville. Dispatch confirmed that a man was shot. News 4 has a crew on the way. This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 for updates. Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >>
Zach Adams will serve life in prison without parole plus 50 years for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo, attorneys announced in court on Saturday morning after reaching a sentencing agreement.More >>
All nine hostages have been released after being held at a bank in Columbia for several hours.More >>
He said that day he was in the woods looking for ginseng with his son, who had just told him a week earlier as much time as he spent in the woods, he'd be the one to find Holly.More >>
The two undefeated teams are facing off for the first time in six years on Saturday, bringing the fans in in droves.More >>
After more than six years of waiting for the closure they needed, Holly's family and friends were crying, hugging and praying.More >>
Authorities in Bloomington, Illinois, say a 33-year-old man hid his family's cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set a house fire before hanging himself.More >>
Zach Adams will serve life in prison without parole plus 50 years for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo, attorneys announced in court on Saturday morning after reaching a sentencing agreement.More >>
Indiana University freshman Lukas Cavar was on a spelunking trip to Sullivan Cave when he became separated from 12 other members of the university's Caving Club.More >>
All nine hostages have been released after being held at a bank in Columbia for several hours.More >>
President Trump has taken to Twitter to further condemn professional athletes who take political stands. First it was NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, now it's Stephen Curry.More >>
CVS announced that it will limit opioid prescriptions in an attempt to fight the epidemic of overdoses.More >>
Behind the lunchtime hustle and bustle of a small diner in Holly Bobo's hometown are quiet conversions, whispers even, about the emotionally-charged trial happening a county over.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey said the new, magnitude 6.1 temblor was centered about 11 miles (18 kilometers) south-southeast of Matias Romero in the state of Oaxaca, which was the region most battered by a magnitude 8.1 quake on Sept. 7.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday slammed President Donald Trump's criticism of NFL players kneeling in protest during the National Anthem in remarks the President made at a rally in Alabama Friday night.More >>
