Man wanted in fatal shooting of his roommate in North Nashville

Metro Police issued this photo of the victim, Lorenzo Goldthreate. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Police have sworn out an arrest warrant for a man after his roommate was fatally shot Saturday at a North Nashville residence.

Officers responded to a shots fired call behind a residence in the 2700 block of Jones Avenue around 5:15 p.m. When they arrived, 23-year-old Lorenzo D. Goldthreate was dead at the scene.

Police have charged Goldthreate's roommate, 21-year-old David M. Holbert, with his murder. Holbert had fled from the scene.

Detectives have been told that the shooting resulted from an argument between the two men.

Anyone with information on Holbert's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

