At least one killed in crash on Harding Place - WSMV Channel 4

At least one killed in crash on Harding Place

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

At least one person has been killed in a crash on Harding Place, according to Police.

Metro Police confirmed that multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at the 600 block of Harding Place just before 10 p.m.

One person has been confirmed killed at the scene. Several other people were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Harding Place is currently closed in both directions near the scene. Traffic is being diverted at Danby Drive and Wauford Drive.

The Nashville Fire Department, MNPD and the Crime Scene Investigation team are all at the scene.

We will update this story with more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.