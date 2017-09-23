At least one killed in crash on Harding Place

At least one person has been killed in a crash on Harding Place, according to Police.

Metro Police confirmed that multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at the 600 block of Harding Place just before 10 p.m.

One person has been confirmed killed at the scene. Several other people were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Harding Place is currently closed in both directions near the scene. Traffic is being diverted at Danby Drive and Wauford Drive.

The Nashville Fire Department, MNPD and the Crime Scene Investigation team are all at the scene.

We will update this story with more information as it comes in.

