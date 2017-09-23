1 dead, 4 injured in crash on Harding Place

One person was killed and four others were injured in a crash on Harding Place near Danby Drive on Friday night. (WSMV)

One person was killed in a crash on Harding Place on Friday night, according to police.

Police said Victor Coode, 78, of Nashville, was killed after being struck by a car being driven by Reybaz Abdullah, 19, of Nashville, in the crash near Danby Drive about 9:50 p.m.

Coode had been traveling east on Harding Place in a 2005 Buick Lesabre and was making a left turn from the center lane when he was struck by Abdullah’s Audi A6.

Police said it appeared that Abdullah was speeding.

Two passengers in Coode’s car, including a 6-year-old child, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Abdullah and his passenger were also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there was no indication of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash.

The findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office to determine if charges will be placed.

