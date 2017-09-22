Alabama fans flood downtown Nashville ahead of Vandy game

Alabama fans packed Downtown Nashville on Friday, while businesses started gearing up for Saturday’s highly anticipated game at Vanderbilt’s Dudley Field.

“Vandy’s unbeaten. Alabama’s unbeaten. It may be the game of the year,” said Cheryl Buchanan, who traveled with her husband and friends from Tuscaloosa to watch the game.

The two undefeated teams are facing off for the first time in six years on Saturday, bringing the fans in in droves.

“We’re expecting a crazy weekend,” said Missy Sweany, assistant general manager of The Diner. “SEC teams always travel really well.”

Sweany manages several bars on Lower Broadway as well, but it’s The Diner’s first football season.

“We’re staffed up,” Sweany said. “We’ve got our valets ready, and we’re excited to do it.”

A Vanderbilt University spokesperson said they expect a sold-out crowd of more than 40,000 fans at the game.

The University's security and traffic control will be at maximum level this weekend, and they will enforce their new "clear bag policy" for the first time, which means fans can no longer bring opaque bags inside the stadium.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.