Holly Bobo's teacher reflects on verdict as family, friends finally get closure

Those who gathered to support the Bobo family remained silent as the verdict was read, but outside the courthouse...so much relief.

After more than six years of waiting for the closure they needed, Holly's family and friends were crying, hugging and praying.

We spoke to Holly's nursing teacher Heather, or Ms. C as everyone calls her, who was brought to tears talking about the outcome.

She has had a gag order since the charges were filed, which is we haven't talked to her until now.

After the verdict was read, she went up and gave Karen Bobo a big hug. News 4's Kevin Trager asked her what she thought Holly's reaction to the verdict would have been.

"I can guarantee Holly is rejoicing," Heather C. said. "I have no doubt she is rejoicing right now."

Emotions are running very high, but Ms. C said she also feels for the Adams family right now. The Bobo's lost their daughter, she said, but now Cindy Adams is facing a similar feeling after her son Zach was convicted of first-degree murder.

