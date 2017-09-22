Hunter who found Holly Bobo's remains on verdict: 'It's awesome'

All nine hostages have been released after being held at a bank in Columbia for several hours.More >>
He said that day he was in the woods looking for ginseng with his son, who had just told him a week earlier as much time as he spent in the woods, he'd be the one to find Holly.More >>
The two undefeated teams are facing off for the first time in six years on Saturday, bringing the fans in in droves.More >>
After more than six years of waiting for the closure they needed, Holly's family and friends were crying, hugging and praying.More >>
The guilty verdict in the trial of Zach Adams was a victory for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after a trial that, at times, painted the agency in a less-than-positive light.More >>
A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly holding a 4-year-old student in a locker, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.More >>
Just after 3:30 p.m. on the second day of deliberation in the murder trial accusing Zach Adams of Holly Bobo's murder, the jury reentered the courtroom to ask Judge Creed McGinley a question regarding the case. This is the second question jurors have stopped deliberation to ask. The first was on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. Unlike the first question, where the judge wrote a note and sent it back to them in their chamber, he brought them into the courtroom. He explained that t...More >>
Nashville resident Richelle Desire said she can't reach her family because communications are down across the island of Dominica, a place that is home to her family and where she grew up.More >>
Adams was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated rape. The first-degree murder charge makes this a capital case, meaning the death penalty is on the table.More >>
A jury has found defendant Zach Adams guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder and rape, in the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
Adams was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated rape. The first-degree murder charge makes this a capital case, meaning the death penalty is on the table.More >>
An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.More >>
All nine hostages have been released after being held at a bank in Columbia for several hours.More >>
Behind the lunchtime hustle and bustle of a small diner in Holly Bobo's hometown are quiet conversions, whispers even, about the emotionally-charged trial happening a county over.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl has died after accidentally pulling the trigger of a gun when she reached into her grandmother's purse for candy.More >>
A N.Y. mother says she’s fighting a daily battle to learn the truth after her son went missing in Tenn. over six years ago.More >>
How could a student, suspected of having a gun be sent back to class with the weapon hidden up his sleeve? It happened in Coffee County Now school leaders are trying to make things right with parents who have been losing sleep over this.More >>
Tennessee finds itself near the top of an unfortunate list. According to the Violence Policy Center's report, only three other states have a higher rate of women killed by men, and 93 percent of those murdered knew their killer. Janice Quick almost became a statistic.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
Just after 3:30 p.m. on the second day of deliberation in the murder trial accusing Zach Adams of Holly Bobo's murder, the jury reentered the courtroom to ask Judge Creed McGinley a question regarding the case. This is the second question jurors have stopped deliberation to ask. The first was on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. Unlike the first question, where the judge wrote a note and sent it back to them in their chamber, he brought them into the courtroom. He explained that t...More >>
