Hunter who found Holly Bobo's remains on verdict: 'It's awesome'

Holly Bobo disappeared in 2011. Her remains were not found until several years later. (WSMV)

The man who first found Holly Bobo's remains in the woods -- the only physical evidence in the three years since the 20-year-old nursing student first disappeared -- had an emotional reaction to Zach Adams' guilty verdict.

"I wanted to cry. I wanted to bawl. I wanted to shout," said Larry Stone, who testified about discovering Holly's skull under a bucket on the third day of the trial.

He said that day he was in the woods looking for ginseng with his son, who had just told him a week earlier as much time as he spent in the woods, he'd be the one to find Holly.

"People had said 'No body, no case'," Stone said. "Zach thought he had committed the perfect murder. He used everybody else to do the dirty work for him."

The discovery of Holly's remains broke the case wide open.

The hunter says it may have never happened if he had listened to a TBI agent he met while volunteering with Holly's search party.

"He said that this could be anybody'," Stone explained. "I said, 'What do you mean by that?' He said, 'This could be a prostitute, a drug addict, a hobo.'"

"Then the officer looks at me and asked why I was out looking for Holly Bobo," Stone continued, "and I said I didn't know they had called off the search. He said, 'There ain't nobody supposed to looking for Holly Bobo.'"

Stone said he didn't let the officer's reprimand bother him.

"I just blew it off," he said.

Stone is relieved by the verdict and happy that he was able to help achieve it.

"I'm just glad that the guilty verdict came across," he said. "Six years long-awaited for the Bobo's to get their daughter back [and] properly bury her right."

