Adams verdict marks the end of a rocky road for TBI

Zach Adams (center) and his attorney react to the verdict. (WSMV)

The guilty verdict in the trial of Zach Adams was a victory for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after a trial that, at times, painted the agency in a less-than-positive light.

As reactions poured in following Friday’s dramatic conclusion in the Holly Bobo murder trial, the lead agency in the case shared their thoughts.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn was in the courtroom in support of the Bobo family. But the case had been a very rocky road for the agency.

The former lead case agent, Terry Dicus, testified for the defense. Dicus had been removed from the case by his supervisor two years into the investigation.

The TBI believed he was focused on the wrong suspect, Terry Britt. Britt is a sex offender who was later cleared from the investigation.

Gwyn did not take any questions, but he did prepare a statement.

“I’m so proud of the job they did on this case,” Gwyn said. “I will stand behind every piece of work that we’ve done throughout this investigation.”

Despite the unflattering information that came out during the trial, the verdict is a victory for the bureau.

