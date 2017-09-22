Local woman can't reach family in Dominica since Hurricane Maria hit

Days after Hurricane Maria made landfall in the Caribbean, thousands of people are picking up the pieces from the devastated islands of Puerto Rico, the U.S, Virgin Islands and other island countries.

Some Nashville residents have friends and family who live there and can't reach them to find out if they are okay.

Nashville resident Richelle Desire said she can't reach her family because communications are down across the island of Dominica, a place that is home to her family and where she grew up.

Desire hopes for the best, but seeing the images from her childhood home is upsetting.

A lush, green island in the Caribbean is now reduced to brown rubble.

"It literally looks like an extended landfill," Desire said. "It's really what it looks like, and you're hoping that nobody is under all of those buildings."

She said her cousins, uncle and sister all live on the island.

"Oh, it's terrifying. It's one of those things where you just like, (you know) this area is flooded, but (you hope) they're safe," said Desire.

Hurricane Maria swept through Dominica as a Category 5 storm, causing catastrophic damage.

Officials said at least 15 people are dead, and much more are injured.

"They are in urgent need of medical professionals to fly there to help with treating patients, to help with treating the injured," said Desire.

She feels people forget about the long-term impact the hurricanes have on U.S. territories and other countries in the Caribbean.

"You go there to get away from the hustle and bustle of life. But you never think about 'How is the economy doing there? How is everything else doing there post a hurricane of that magnitude?'" Desire said.

Now, all she can do is wait for news of her loved ones.

"At this point, all of us are on Facebook trying to support each other, trying to give encouragement, find information and spread information in that way," said Desire.

All of the Hurricane Maria victims need supplies, including food, water, fuel, materials to rebuild their homes, medical items and more.

To support relief in Dominica, go to www.dominicarelief.org or to support the U.S. Virgin Islands, click here.

The New York Times has also compiled a list of several charities and foundations that are gathering supplies and donations to help the severely damaged islands.

Puerto Rican authorities are directing people who are trying to locate loved ones to email maria1@prfaa.pr.gov or call their consulate in Washington, D.C. at 202-800-3133 or 202-778-0710.

You can also try to reach family members and friends through USA.gov and the American Red Cross.

