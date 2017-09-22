Zach Adams found guilty on all counts in Holly Bobo case

Zach Adams sits in the courtroom during his trial. (WSMV file photo)

Zach Adams was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder and rape, in the Holly Bobo murder trial.

Adams was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, and three counts of aggravated rape.

The sentencing phase is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The first-degree murder charge makes this a capital case, meaning the death penalty is on the table.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn released a statement following the verdict:

"Since the start of this investigation, our priority has been to pursue justice for the family and friends of Holly Bobo. Today, though we are gratified by the jury's verdict, our thoughts remain with them. We pursued this case as we do all others: to the best of our abilities. I am proud of the dedicated work of our Agents and Forensic Scientists, and thank the prosecution team for their tireless efforts in this case. We hope today's verdict brings a small sense of closure to those who loved Holly Bobo and stand prepared to assist prosecutors in the trials of the additional defendants in this case."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.