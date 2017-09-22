Jury asks second question in Holly Bobo murder case deliberation; final verdict in 30 minutes or less

A jury has found defendant Zach Adams guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder and rape, in the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
Just after 3:30 p.m. on the second day of deliberation in the murder trial accusing Zach Adams of Holly Bobo's murder, the jury reentered the courtroom to ask Judge Creed McGinley a question regarding the case. This is the second question jurors have stopped deliberation to ask. The first was on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. Unlike the first question, where the judge wrote a note and sent it back to them in their chamber, he brought them into the courtroom. He explained that t...More >>
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed local police are responding to a hostage situation at Community First Bank on James Campbell Boulevard in Columbia. The man walked into the bank and took people inside hostage. It's unclear how many are inside or if the suspect has a weapon. Police are surrounding the bank, but as of now, traffic has not been diverted. Tawanalerea Mitchell Columbia Daily Herald Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.&nb...More >>
It could be a matter of minutes, hours or days before the jury makes their decision in the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
The Lebanon Police Department is seeking information in identifying a suspect involved in a string of vehicle burglaries.More >>
General Motors is laying off the third shift at its Spring Hill, Tennessee, SUV factory as it deals with a slowing U.S. auto market.More >>
Sen. John McCain announced Friday that he cannot "in good conscience" vote for the GOP's latest plan to overhaul Obamacare, likely ending Republicans' latest effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Three cars were broken into between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Williamson County Recreation Center on Fulton Greer. A fourth vehicle was hit outside a business on Third Avenue North.More >>
The Metro Nashville Police Department is warning fans to look out for counterfeit tickets. Officers will be on the lookout after at least 20 fake tickets were reported at the Sept. 10 game against the Raiders.More >>
Police say they do not believe the death is suspicious but they are working to determine how the person died.More >>
An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.More >>
It could be a matter of minutes, hours or days before the jury makes their decision in the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
Behind the lunchtime hustle and bustle of a small diner in Holly Bobo's hometown are quiet conversions, whispers even, about the emotionally-charged trial happening a county over.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl has died after accidentally pulling the trigger of a gun when she reached into her grandmother's purse for candy.More >>
How could a student, suspected of having a gun be sent back to class with the weapon hidden up his sleeve? It happened in Coffee County Now school leaders are trying to make things right with parents who have been losing sleep over this.More >>
A N.Y. mother says she’s fighting a daily battle to learn the truth after her son went missing in Tenn. over six years ago.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
Tennessee finds itself near the top of an unfortunate list. According to the Violence Policy Center's report, only three other states have a higher rate of women killed by men, and 93 percent of those murdered knew their killer. Janice Quick almost became a statistic.More >>
A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly holding a 4-year-old student in a locker, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.More >>
The jury has finished deliberations for the night in the trial of Zach Adams, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo in April 2011.More >>
