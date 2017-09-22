Jury asks second question in Holly Bobo murder case deliberation

Just after 3:30 p.m. on the second day of deliberation in the murder trial accusing Zach Adams of Holly Bobo's murder, the jury reentered the courtroom to ask Judge Creed McGinley a question regarding the case.

This is the second question jurors have stopped deliberation to ask. The first was on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

Unlike the first question, where the judge wrote a note and sent it back to them in their chamber, he brought them into the courtroom. He explained that this was so they did not feel like they were being ignored.

The judge said the jury's question was related to evidence being entirely circumstantial.

He continued saying his hands are tied and reminded them that the court cannot comment on any evidence.

"Thank you so much for your continued dedication," McGinley said to the jury as he sent them back to continue deliberations.

He said they must make their decision solely on evidence they heard in the courtroom, not information they saw on television or knew before proceedings began.

Jurors resumed their deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Friday. They requested lunch around 11:20 a.m. This comes after the jury worked for almost three hours on Thursday.

