Police responding to hostage situation at Columbia bank

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed local police are responding to a hostage situation at Community First Bank on James Campbell Boulevard in Columbia.

The man walked into the bank and took people inside hostage.

According to the Columbia Daily Herald, one hostage has been released. It's unclear how many are still being held, or if the suspect has a weapon.

Police are surrounding the bank, and traffic has been cleared in front of the bank.

