All hostages released after being held at Columbia bank

A man held nine people hostage several hours at the Community First Bank and Trust in Columbia. (WSMV)

All nine hostages have been released after being held at a bank in Columbia for several hours.

Officials say a 53-year-old man walked into the Community First Bank and Trust on James M. Campbell Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Friday, armed with a machete, and took people hostage.

Nine people were held, but all of them have since been released. The last three people to be released were met with loud cheers from bystanders.

The suspect is still inside the bank.

Police are surrounding the bank, and traffic has been cleared in front of the bank. Deputies with guns and bulletproof vests can be seen on scene.

"It’s definitely scary to know people you know inside there," one spectator on the scene said, "to pray for them not to get hurt."

