Police seeking help identifying Lebanon burglary suspect

Lebanon police need help identifying the suspect pictured in the surveillance image. (Photo: Lebanon Police Department)

The Lebanon Police Department is seeking information in identifying a suspect involved in a string of vehicle burglaries.

Police are looking for the suspect in the burglaries in the Kensington Subdivision in west Lebanon.

If you have information about the burglaries, call Detective Jeremy Johnson at 615-453-4337 or email johnsonj@lebanontn.org.

