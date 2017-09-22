GM to furlough 3rd shift at Tennessee plant as demand slows

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (AP) - General Motors is laying off the third shift at its Spring Hill, Tennessee, SUV factory as it deals with a slowing U.S. auto market.

About 1,000 people work on the overnight shift, but not all will lose their jobs when it ends Nov. 27.

Company spokesman Tom Wickham says GM is still determining how many permanent and temporary workers will be furloughed. The layoffs will be indefinite.

GM also confirmed it's investing $254 million in the factory to build a new Cadillac SUV. It likely will be a compact to give GM's luxury brand an entry in the hottest part of the U.S. market.

The plant makes the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia midsize SUVs. Wickham says auto sales are moderating, so GM wants to match production with demand.

