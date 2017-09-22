Suspect wanted in 4 smash-and-grab car burglaries in Franklin

Franklin police are investigating four smash-and-grab car burglaries that happened Thursday afternoon.

Three cars were broken into between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Williamson County Recreation Center on Fulton Greer.

A fourth vehicle was hit outside a business on Third Avenue North.

According to police, all cars had valuables in plain view and the suspect shattered windows to get inside the vehicles. The stolen items included backpacks, purses and briefcases.

Authorities say the suspect was riding in a newer model Chrysler 300.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about the burglaries. Callers can submit tips anonymously at 615-794-4000.

