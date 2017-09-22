Fall Sweet Potato Salad & Tahini Dressing

Salad

4 large sweet potatoes

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil or avocado oil

4 cups of mixed salad greens

1 cup of cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons of pumpkin seeds

1 large carrots shaved into ribbons or grated

Dressing

¼ tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons of soy free miso paste

1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

1 clove of garlic -grated on a microplane or crushed

1 teaspoon of avocado oil or olive oil

sea salt

pinch of cayenne



Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. I don't use aluminum foil as I believe in avoiding aluminum in my food.

Place sweet potatoes on the prepared baking sheet and rub them with avocado oil, coconut oil or oil of choice. Roast for 1 hour or until the sweet potatoes are very tender.

In a large bowl, combine the salad greens, cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seeds and carrots. Remove the sweet potatoes from the oven and allow to cool. Once they are cool peel the skins away and cut them into cubes.

In a small bowl whisk together all of the dressing ingredients and if need be add a little water to thin it. Toss everything and top your salad with sweet potatoes. For meat eaters add crumbled bacon and or grilled chicken. This salad is truly a crowd pleaser!