Titans fans warned to look out for counterfeit tickets

If you're trying to buy tickets to this weekend's Titans game, be careful.

The 3 p.m. game against the Seahawks at Nissan Stadium is sold out.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is warning fans to look out for counterfeit tickets.

Officers will be on the lookout after at least 20 fake tickets were reported at the Sept. 10 game against the Raiders.

The traffic plan for the game will be put into effect at noon on Sunday.

The Woodland Street Bridge will close and will only be available to pedestrians and shuttles.

Gates to Nissan Stadium open at 1 p.m. Stadium parking lots open at 11 a.m.

Cash parking is not available in the Nissan Stadium parking lots. Drivers without parking passes will be directed to park downtown.

Click here for more information about parking and shuttles.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.