Death investigation underway after body found in woods in Madison

Police say the body was found in the woods behind the Walmart in Madison. (WSMV)

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the woods in Madison.

A passer-by spotted the body and called police Friday morning.

The wooded area is behind the Walmart parking lot on Gallatin Pike North.

A homeless camp is near the scene, but officials are not sure if the person was homeless.

Police say they do not believe the death is suspicious but they are working to determine how the person died.

