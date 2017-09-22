8 former Decatur County employees indicted

Eight former Decatur County employees, including the former mayor, are now facing criminal charges.

The Decatur County Grand Jury returned 30 indictments on Tuesday.

Several ex-employees are accused of receiving payment for time they did not work or earn. This amount comes to a total of over $38,500.

Michael Smith, the former mayor, is accused of paying himself over $15,000 that was not approved by county commissioners.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Smith did not participate in the county's health insurance program and gave himself the money he would have used toward premiums.

Comptroller Justin P. Wilson says the county needs to take steps to improve payroll processes, including the review and approval of time cards.

"Without proper review, the risks of improper payments increase," Wilson said.

Below are details about the charges for each individual:

Michael Smith, former county mayor: One count of theft over $10,000, seven counts of theft over $1,000, five counts of criminal responsibility for conduct of another, five counts of forgery

Doris H. Smith, former county mayor's wife and office bookkeeper: One count of theft over $1,000

Martha Graves, former county mayor's Office secretary: One count of theft over $1,000

Robert W. Haynes, former county director of solid waste: One count of theft over $1,000

James Kevin Cagle, former county director of emergency management agency: One count of theft over $1,000

Mark R. Hayes, former county director of emergency medical services: One count of theft over $1,000

William Scott Cagle, former chief deputy: Two counts of theft over $1,000, two counts of forgery

Pamela Brasher, former jail administrator: Two counts of theft over $1,000, one count of forgery

Click here to read the full investigation report by the comptroller's office.

