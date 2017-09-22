Overturned semi blocking on-ramp from Briley Parkway to I-24 West

An overturned semi could cause issues for Friday morning's commute.

The crash is blocking the on-ramp from Briley Parkway to Interstate 24 West north of downtown Nashville.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It's not clear what caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The tractor-trailer was hauling 40,000 pounds of refrigerated meat.

Crews will be trying to upright the truck. If they are not able to do that, they will have to unload the inventory.

TDOT estimates the scene will not be cleared until 8:30 a.m.

