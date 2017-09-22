On-ramp from Briley Parkway to I-24 West reopens after semi crash

An overturned semi caused issues during Friday morning's commute.

The crash, which has since been cleared, blocked the on-ramp from Briley Parkway to Interstate 24 West north of downtown Nashville for several hours.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It's not clear what caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The tractor-trailer was hauling 40,000 pounds of refrigerated meat.

According to TDOT, the scene was cleared before 8 a.m.

