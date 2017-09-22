Zach Adams sentenced to life without parole plus 50 years for murdering Holly Bobo

A jury has found defendant Zach Adams guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder and rape, in the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
A jury has found defendant Zach Adams guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder and rape, in the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
The jury has finished deliberations for the night in the trial of Zach Adams, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo in April 2011.More >>
The jury has finished deliberations for the night in the trial of Zach Adams, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo in April 2011.More >>
Behind the lunchtime hustle and bustle of a small diner in Holly Bobo's hometown are quiet conversions, whispers even, about the emotionally-charged trial happening a county over.More >>
Behind the lunchtime hustle and bustle of a small diner in Holly Bobo's hometown are quiet conversions, whispers even, about the emotionally-charged trial happening a county over.More >>
Adams was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated rape. The first-degree murder charge makes this a capital case, meaning the death penalty is on the table.More >>
Adams was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated rape. The first-degree murder charge makes this a capital case, meaning the death penalty is on the table.More >>
All nine hostages have been released after being held at a bank in Columbia for several hours.More >>
All nine hostages have been released after being held at a bank in Columbia for several hours.More >>
He said that day he was in the woods looking for ginseng with his son, who had just told him a week earlier as much time as he spent in the woods, he'd be the one to find Holly.More >>
He said that day he was in the woods looking for ginseng with his son, who had just told him a week earlier as much time as he spent in the woods, he'd be the one to find Holly.More >>
The two undefeated teams are facing off for the first time in six years on Saturday, bringing the fans in in droves.More >>
The two undefeated teams are facing off for the first time in six years on Saturday, bringing the fans in in droves.More >>
After more than six years of waiting for the closure they needed, Holly's family and friends were crying, hugging and praying.More >>
After more than six years of waiting for the closure they needed, Holly's family and friends were crying, hugging and praying.More >>
The guilty verdict in the trial of Zach Adams was a victory for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after a trial that, at times, painted the agency in a less-than-positive light.More >>
The guilty verdict in the trial of Zach Adams was a victory for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after a trial that, at times, painted the agency in a less-than-positive light.More >>
A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly holding a 4-year-old student in a locker, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.More >>
A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly holding a 4-year-old student in a locker, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.More >>
Authorities in Bloomington, Illinois, say a 33-year-old man hid his family's cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set a house fire before hanging himself.More >>
Authorities in Bloomington, Illinois, say a 33-year-old man hid his family's cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set a house fire before hanging himself.More >>
Indiana University freshman Lukas Cavar was on a spelunking trip to Sullivan Cave when he became separated from 12 other members of the university's Caving Club.More >>
Indiana University freshman Lukas Cavar was on a spelunking trip to Sullivan Cave when he became separated from 12 other members of the university's Caving Club.More >>
All nine hostages have been released after being held at a bank in Columbia for several hours.More >>
All nine hostages have been released after being held at a bank in Columbia for several hours.More >>
Adams was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated rape. The first-degree murder charge makes this a capital case, meaning the death penalty is on the table.More >>
Adams was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated rape. The first-degree murder charge makes this a capital case, meaning the death penalty is on the table.More >>
CVS announced that it will limit opioid prescriptions in an attempt to fight the epidemic of overdoses.More >>
CVS announced that it will limit opioid prescriptions in an attempt to fight the epidemic of overdoses.More >>
Behind the lunchtime hustle and bustle of a small diner in Holly Bobo's hometown are quiet conversions, whispers even, about the emotionally-charged trial happening a county over.More >>
Behind the lunchtime hustle and bustle of a small diner in Holly Bobo's hometown are quiet conversions, whispers even, about the emotionally-charged trial happening a county over.More >>
An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.More >>
An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.More >>
He said that day he was in the woods looking for ginseng with his son, who had just told him a week earlier as much time as he spent in the woods, he'd be the one to find Holly.More >>
He said that day he was in the woods looking for ginseng with his son, who had just told him a week earlier as much time as he spent in the woods, he'd be the one to find Holly.More >>