Verdict watch: Jurors to resume deliberations in Holly Bobo murder trial

Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Behind the lunchtime hustle and bustle of a small diner in Holly Bobo's hometown are quiet conversions, whispers even, about the emotionally-charged trial happening a county over.

Behind the lunchtime hustle and bustle of a small diner in Holly Bobo's hometown are quiet conversions, whispers even, about the emotionally-charged trial happening a county over.

Zach Adams (L) is on trial for the murder of Holly Bobo. (WSMV)

Zach Adams (L) is on trial for the murder of Holly Bobo. (WSMV)

The jury has finished deliberations for the night in the trial of Zach Adams, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo in April 2011.

The jury has finished deliberations for the night in the trial of Zach Adams, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo in April 2011.

The entire weight of the Holly Bobo murder case now sits in the hands of a jury.

Jurors will continue working to decide if Zach Adams is guilty or innocent when they return to the courthouse Friday morning.

Adams is one of three men accused of killing Bobo in 2011.

The jury worked for almost three hours after they were handed the case just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Judge C. Creed McGinley said the jury will work each day until 6 p.m. unless they are near a decision, which means they can continue working.

Jurors heard the state and defense give passionate closing arguments on Thursday.

The defense argued there is a lack of evidence, saying the state's star witness, Jason Autry, testified to avoid the death penalty.

The state reminded jurors that at least two witnesses testified that Adams admitted his guilt.

No one can anticipate how long it will take for the jury to make their decision.

Click the links below to watch News 4's coverage of the trial yesterday:

Stay with News 4 for updates from the courtroom throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.