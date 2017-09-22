Verdict watch: Jurors resume deliberations in Holly Bobo murder trial

Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Behind the lunchtime hustle and bustle of a small diner in Holly Bobo's hometown are quiet conversions, whispers even, about the emotionally-charged trial happening a county over.

Behind the lunchtime hustle and bustle of a small diner in Holly Bobo's hometown are quiet conversions, whispers even, about the emotionally-charged trial happening a county over.

Zach Adams (L) is on trial for the murder of Holly Bobo. (WSMV)

Zach Adams (L) is on trial for the murder of Holly Bobo. (WSMV)

The jury has finished deliberations for the night in the trial of Zach Adams, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo in April 2011.

The jury has finished deliberations for the night in the trial of Zach Adams, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo in April 2011.

Zach Adams sits in the courtroom during his trial. (WSMV file photo)

Holly Bobo went missing six years ago in Decatur County. (WSMV)

The entire weight of the Holly Bobo murder case now sits in the hands of a jury.

Jurors resumed their deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The jury worked for almost three hours on Thursday.

The jury is working to decide if Zach Adams is guilty in the 2011 murder of the nursing student. Adams is one of three people charged in the case.

Judge C. Creed McGinley said the jury will work until 6 p.m. each day unless they are close to a decision, which means they can continue working.

Jurors heard the state and defense give passionate closing arguments on Thursday.

The defense argued there is a lack of evidence, saying the state's star witness, Jason Autry, testified to avoid the death penalty.

The state reminded jurors that at least two witnesses testified that Adams admitted his guilt.

Adams is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape.

The first-degree murder charge makes this a capital case, meaning the death penalty is on the table. If Adams is convicted of murder, sentencing will begin right away.

No one can anticipate how long it will take for the jury to make their decision.

Stay with News 4 for updates from the courtroom throughout the day.

Click the links below to watch News 4's coverage of the closing arguments:

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.