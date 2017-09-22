Pilgrimage Music Festival bringing thousands to Franklin this weekend

Thousands attended the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin in 2016. (WSMV)

One of the most famous singers in the world is helping bring more than 54,000 people to Franklin this weekend.

The Pilgrimage Festival has been popular since it started in 2015, but when Justin Timberlake announced he was headlining it this year, the event more than doubled in size.

Last year, about 12,000 people per day packed Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin to see the artists perform.

This year, 27,000 people bought tickets for Saturday and Sunday.

Justin Timberlake will be joined with other big artists like Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams and The Avett Brothers.

At last check, it looks like tickets are all sold out.

With so many fans planning to attend the music festival, expect major traffic in the area, specifically on Liberty Pike and Franklin Road when the festival starts Saturday and again on Sunday.

