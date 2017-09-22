Pilgrimage Music Festival bringing thousands to Franklin this weekend

The crash is blocking the on-ramp from Briley Parkway to Interstate 24 West north of downtown Nashville.More >>
The jury has finished deliberations for the night in the trial of Zach Adams, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo in April 2011.More >>
Jurors will continue working to decide if Zach Adams is guilty or innocent when they return to the courthouse Friday morning.More >>
Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant will undergo thyroid surgery to remove tumors and will cancel shows between mid-October and November to recover.More >>
The Pilgrimage Festival has been popular since it started in 2015, but when Justin Timberlake announced he was headlining it this year, the event more than doubled in size.More >>
Tennessee finds itself near the top of an unfortunate list. According to the Violence Policy Center's report, only three other states have a higher rate of women killed by men, and 93 percent of those murdered knew their killer. Janice Quick almost became a statistic.More >>
The investigation into the murder of a Kentucky State Police trooper is closed. Trooper Cameron Ponder was killed on Sept. 13, 2015, after making a routine traffic stop in Trigg County, KY.More >>
A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly holding a 4-year-old student in a locker, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.More >>
News 4's Rudy Kalis has been on a mission to get some advice on a touchy subject -- retirement -- and he says he's found the right man with the answer.More >>
The flight on Dec. 2, 2015, was nothing more than a routine training mission for Offs. Kevin Weiss, 32, and Alex Caraballo-Leon, 35, until a crash-causing malfunction occurred.More >>
Behind the lunchtime hustle and bustle of a small diner in Holly Bobo's hometown are quiet conversions, whispers even, about the emotionally-charged trial happening a county over.More >>
A N.Y. mother says she’s fighting a daily battle to learn the truth after her son went missing in Tenn. over six years ago.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl has died after accidentally pulling the trigger of a gun when she reached into her grandmother's purse for candy.More >>
A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly holding a 4-year-old student in a locker, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.More >>
Taco Bell is about to put booze on the menu at more than 300 new locations.More >>
Guilty or not guilty? After 10 days of testimony, even those watching from inside the courtroom aren't sure what the jury will decide.More >>
How could a student, suspected of having a gun be sent back to class with the weapon hidden up his sleeve? It happened in Coffee County Now school leaders are trying to make things right with parents who have been losing sleep over this.More >>
The jury has finished deliberations for the night in the trial of Zach Adams, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo in April 2011.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) — A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during Wednesday's game against Minnesota, leading some players to call for protective netting to be extended. The Yankees said the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, and New York manager Joe Girardi said he had been told by team security that she was OK. The game was delayed for about 4 minutes while she was attended to and then carried from the seat...More >>
The investigation into the murder of a Kentucky State Police trooper is closed. Trooper Cameron Ponder was killed on Sept. 13, 2015, after making a routine traffic stop in Trigg County, KY.More >>
