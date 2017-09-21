Real People with Rudy: Legendary entertainer sets sights on his new venue

News 4's Rudy Kalis has been on a mission to get some advice on a touchy subject -- retirement -- and he says he's found the right man with the answer.

"Somehow people are telling me when you get ready to retire, you just sit around doing nothing," Rudy said. "so I got a little advice on that subject."

Go-getter and entertainment legend, Ray Stevens, is still looking for the next big thing -- and he thinks he's found it.

"I was always looking for a song that would be a hit, and if it happened to be a comedy so so be it," Stevens said. "In 1962, I wrote "Ahab the Arab," and that was a hit, so that kind of typecast me a little, but later on I had straight songs that became hits."

Just doing what he likes turned into a Grammy-award-winning career, and he isn't stopping anytime soon.

"I would always relapse into a comedy song after I had a straight song become successful because that's just the way I am," Stevens said.

At 78, Stevens is building CabaRay, a music venue and diner opening soon in West Nashville.

"I got to thinking, 'I always wanted to build this place, but if I don't do it now, I probably won't do it,'" he explained, "so I decided to bite the bullet -- and here we are."

At a point in life where he could kick back and do nothing, Stevens doesn't need to open CabaRay. He simply wants to do it.

"Yeah, I tried that and that's boring. This is fun," Stevens said. "Life is not fun because of money -- money helps, don't get me wrong, but life consists of lots of things besides money, and this is one of those things."

On top of everything else, Ray is hosting The Ray Stevens Charity Golf Classic on Oct. 12-13 at Temple Hills Golf Course, which will include a two-day concert and golf tournament.

The event will benefit a number of charities, including Augie's Quest and The Care Foundation.

To find out more information on the event or register for the tournament, click here.

