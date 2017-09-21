Lawsuit claims MNPS teacher forced 4-year-old child into a locker

A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly holding a 4-year-old student in a locker, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The lawsuit claims that the teacher at Neely’s Bend Elementary School grabbed the student by the arm, put him into a school locker and then blocked him from getting out.

Another teacher allegedly heard the child’s pleas for help and brought the principal, Dr. Derrick Salter, to the room. Salter reportedly saw the child exit the locker and then removed the child from the classroom.

This child was allegedly put into a locker by the same teacher on three separate incidents.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services was contacted, and an investigator was assigned. According to the lawsuit, that investigation remains open.

The suit goes on to say that Salter contacted the child’s mother and told her about the incident but failed to state whether he would be contacting DCS (required by statute) or law enforcement.

A letter was sent to parents a few weeks after saying the teacher who allegedly kept the student would “be out of school for an undetermined time,” and that the students in the class would be split into other classes.

A spokesperson for MNPS confirmed the teacher has been placed on administrative leave. They also said Salter “responded appropriately to a case of suspected child abuse by a school employee.”

The lawsuit accused MNPS of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery, assault, false imprisonment and violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The family is seeking $300,000 from MNPS, the most allowed under state law, and another $500,000 from the teacher.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.