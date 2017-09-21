Families seek closure in Civil Rights-era cold cases

Family members of the victims of civil rights crimes are seeking reconciliation decades later.

Those cases could be revisited after people from around the country testified before a special committee of the Tennessee General Assembly on Thursday.

“Social justice has to be worked on all the time and every day, so that the people of this country are taken care of and looked out for, irrespective of who they are,” Nuri Ansari said, speaking on behalf of his father.

An FBI investigator specializing in civil rights cases testified as well.

The next testimony of witnesses is scheduled for October 19.

