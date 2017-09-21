Tensions high in Holly Bobo's hometown as locals await verdict

Holly Bobo's hometown, Darden, TN, is quiet and calm.

Ribbons and pictures of Holly still line the front of her family’s church.

Traveling through neighboring towns, you can't go far without meeting someone who is connected to the case.

Behind the hustle and bustle of a neighborhood diner at lunchtime are more quiet conversions, whispers even, about Holly Bobo's murder and the emotionally-charged trial happening a county over.

They're all hoping a verdict will bring long-awaited closure to a harrowing story six years in the making.

"This is a small town," said Alyssa Webber, a waitress at the diner. "Stuff like this is once in a blue moon. We’ve had out incidents in the past, but never something that involved so many people."

In between orders, servers and cooks check their phones to watch the last arguments streaming online. So many know someone who’s there and involved.

The divisive case has split across all corners of Decatur County. It's the same in this small dining room.

At one table sat the defendant Zach Adam's aunt. Holly Bobo's cousin was eating just a few tables away.

"Everybody comes in and they’re like, 'That’s their family, and this is their family,' and everybody is listening to the trial, and their kids and stuff are in here," said Ashley Vandusen, another waitress.

In an effort to harbor respite and peace, the diner’s staff decided not to show the trial on television -- but that doesn’t stop guests and staff from turning to their phones.

"We’ve had people request it on TV, and we’re like, 'No.' Not because we don’t want to watch it, but it will take up everybody’s time," Webber explained. "People would get into it...so we’re going to try to make it where people can come eat lunch here and not have to think about it. If you want to talk amongst it, you can. If you want to listen on your phone, you can, but we try to not to broadcast it."

Vandusen lived down the street from Bobo's home when Holly disappeared. She’s been listening in between orders.

"We’ll put cups with our phones in it that way, and everybody can hear everything in the kitchen," Vandusen said. "We’re so busy with lunch and everything that we can only listen to parts of it and stuff, so I try to save it on my Facebook and listen to it later."

In the nearby town of Parsons, no one wanted to speak or offend. No one wanted to say the wrong thing.

At the heart of it all, so many are heartbroken. Praying for strength and healing after six years of hurt.

"Dana and Karen just need to know their daughter is in such better place than this right now -- this county with chaos -- that should just put them at ease.," Webber said, speaking of Holly's parents.

"I hate that they’re having to go through this and relive the horror that happened," Webber said. "I hope it plays out in their favor,"

