UPS hiring 1,400+ seasonal workers in Nashville area

The holidays, as well as a surge in seasonal jobs, are right around the corner for Nashvillians looking for work.

Today UPS announced they are looking to hire more than 95,000 full- and part-time seasonal employees in November, and 1,400 of those positions will be in the Nashville area.

The company says holiday positions, mostly package handlers and driver-helpers, start at $14/hour and are a great way to become a permanent employee at UPS.

“Our seasonal jobs often lead to permanent employment and even careers for some,” said CEO David Abney. “We offer flexible shifts and full- and part-time positions. If you are a student, a working mom or just looking to make extra money for the holidays, we have a job for you.”

Abney, as well as three others in UPS's Management Committee, started out as part-time drivers.

In the last three years, 35-percent of UPS' seasonal workers were later hired as permanent employees.

UPS is hiring seasonal workers at five locations in Nashville:

Whites Creek Facility – 3205 Whites Creek Pike

Massman Facility – 705 Massman Drive

La Vergne Facility – 7013 Centre Pointe Drive

Franklin Facility – 123 Seaboard Lane

Murfreesboro – 801 Commercial Court

Job-seekers must apply online at UPSjobs.com.

