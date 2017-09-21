Brentwood man shares road rage experience, hopes witnesses come forward

A Brentwood man took a shortcut home and ended up having an experience with road rage.

Chris Forbes showed News4 the damage his car took. He hopes anyone who saw what happened will come forward to Metro police with information.

"You can definitely see the creases in the grill where it collapsed," said Forbes.

He said a pickup truck driver rammed him more than once Wednesday evening during rush hour at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Cloverland Drive.

"This is something you see on TV. This is something you see on the news, and I guess I'm that guy now. I never thought that would be me," said Forbes.

After taking a shortcut through a neighborhood, Forbes said he noticed someone tailing him and flashing the lights.

"He was just acting really strange," he said.

Forbes said the pickup truck driver cut him off on Old Hickory Boulevard then rolled his car back into him. Then it happened again as they turned onto Cloverland Drive.

"He slams on his brakes as the light turns red. And now we're in the middle of the intersection in front of everybody, and he takes his car are starts rolling it back and forth into the front of my car," said Forbes.

He wanted to get the driver's information, so Forbes said he followed him, something he realizes was a mistake. Forbes said Metro police told him the driver was armed.

"That's when the reality of it set in, and I was like that was a very poor decision," said Forbes. "I should have immediately just called the cops right there at the intersection."

That driver did eventually stop, and Metro police took a report. Forbes said people should speak up when they witness aggressive driving or road rage.

"I don't necessarily blame folks for not wanting to stop in that situation because it got very scary. But I'm just completely shocked that nobody called in," said Forbes.

Metro police said they do not have a way to classify a report as road rage, so it is difficult to track how often it happens.

News4 obtained the police report on the incident. It states the pickup truck driver told officers that his car stalled and rolled back. The police report also said the driver meant to throw the truck in first gear instead of reverse at the intersection.

News4 reached out to the other driver for comment but did not hear back by deadline.