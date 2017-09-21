Courtroom spectators mixed on Zach Adam's fate

The historic Hardin County Courthouse in Savannah, TN, has drawn many trial-watchers -- those here to support both families –- and the curious who have no stake in the outcome.

After the jury left to deliberate the State's charges against Zach Adams in the murder of Holly Bobo, News 4’s Nancy Amons gauged the reaction of those here to listen.

The courtroom isn’t as packed as you might think. For one thing, proceedings are easy to watch online.

So what is drawing spectators to the courtroom -- and what are their impressions of the closing arguments?

The 10th day of the trial of Zach Adams was a full day of closing arguments for the defense and prosecution.

“Well, it can go either way,” said Kelly Burns.

Burns and her daughter, Bailey Snider, drove here from Nashville to watch in-person as the case moved to the finish line.

“I think there will be a guilty verdict,” Burns said.

It all hinges – she thinks – on Jason Autry.

Autry is the man the state put up as an eyewitness to the murder of Holly Bobo. A bad man, the state agrees, but one who told his story.

Kelly’s daughter, Bailey, is 20, the same age Holly was at the time of her murder. She, like Holly, is a nursing student.

“I don’t have the same feeling my mother has, Snider said. "I think there will be a not guilty [verdict].”

Snider sees the holes in the state’s case: no DNA, no ballistics and no fingerprints that tie Zach Adams to Holly Bobo.

“I feel like he did it, yes, but, can they prove that he did it? I don’t think they will be able to,” she says.

It was a long day in the small-town courtroom. The defense’s closing arguments lasted nearly two hours, and many spectators thought they saw it wearing on the jury.

“The defense argument went on and on and on," Burns speculated, "and think that might have damaged their side a little bit.”

“They were getting tired of her repeating, I think," said Cheryl McDonald, a friend of the Bobo family who attended the trial.

No bones about it, McDonald wants a conviction.

“We’re just praying for the right outcome,” she said.

