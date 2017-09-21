Small town thrust in spotlight during high-profile murder trial

Ever since Judge Creed McKinley announced the Zach Adams trial would be held in Hardin County, the residents of Savannah have been anticipating the spotlight.

For two weeks, restaurants, hotels and other local businesses have been busy with out-of-town customers, mostly media members and law enforcement, visiting for the trial.

"It's been going on for a long time,” said Savannah resident Natalie Graves. “We're just ready for it to get out of the way, and all the justice gets served."

Though Holly Bobo didn’t live in Savannah or Hardin County, most residents have been following the case since the beginning.

Testimony during the trial has brought back emotions for business owner Lisa Payne.

“It makes me just want to tie pink and green bows and put them everywhere because I think we're at least trying to help finish this or try to help close this matter for her family,” Payne told News 4. “Everything is about Holly.”

Payne believes the tragic circumstances behind Bobo’s disappearance will have a lasting effect on people throughout West Tennessee.

“We're the Bible Belt, she said. "Bad people are not supposed to be from here. To think that Parsons is so close to us and to know there is such evil there is scary.”

