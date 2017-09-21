Man found guilty for shooting Ft. Campbell soldier in 2007 - WSMV Channel 4

Man found guilty for shooting Ft. Campbell soldier in 2007

Ten years after a Fort Campbell veteran was shot at an ATM in Antioch, his murderer has finally been convicted. 

A Davidson County judge found Christopher Davis, 30, guilty of first-degree felony murder and especially aggravated attempted robbery in the death of Herbert Ray Clayton, Jr., a 26-year-old Army veteran in 2007. 

“Justice has been served, and I can finally have closure,” Clayton's finance Jannie Traylor said after proceedings ended on Thursday. 

Officials say it took jurors less than four hours to reach a verdict. 

“You can tell a lot about a person by what he carries in his wallet,” said Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore to jurors. “Mr. Clayton was a man who served his country, loved his family and his community."

Inside Mr. Clayton’s wallet were his military ID card, a photo of his children, and a library card. 

“At 26, Mr. Clayton had his entire life ahead of him but it was cut short by a cold-blooded killer,", Assistant District Attorney Debbie Housel said during closing arguments.

Davis will receive a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder after he waived his right to a sentencing hearing. Sentencing for his especially aggravated robbery conviction will take place on Nov. 17. 

