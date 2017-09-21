2 arrested for robbing Clarksville pizza restaurant, filing false report

Surveillance images shows two people robbing the Marco's Pizza store on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

Two men were taken into custody on charges of theft and filing a false police report about a robbery at a pizza restaurant.

Clarksville Police said Kyle Dickson, 22, and Dillon Tatro, 21, were arrested after being indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on two counts of felony theft and one count of filing a false report.

Police said the investigation into a robbery report at Marco’s Pizza on Tiny Town Road found the incident didn’t occur, but was concocted by Dickson, the manager on duty.

Police said Dickson called in the robbery and Tatro played the role of the robbery.

The investigation showed that Tatro stole a vehicle from the pizza restaurant and used it as a getaway vehicle. The car was recovered on July 11 on Oak Street locked with the key on the driver’ seat.

Bond was set at $7,500 for Dickson and Tatro. Dickson has been released after posting bond. Tatro is still in custody.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.