Utility work to close Donelson Pike-Lebanon Pike intersection this weekend

A busy intersection in Donelson will be closed beginning Friday night to replace a water line.

Metro Water Services said the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Donelson Pike will be temporarily closed beginning at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday to connect a 60-inch pipe to the 36-inch pipe for the ongoing Cumberland City Low Transmission Main Project.

All lanes of Lebanon Pike will remain open in each direction, with the exception of the turn lanes onto Donelson Pike.

A stretch of Donelson Pike to Lebanon Pike will be closed. Motorists will be detoured along Bluefield Avenue to the west side of Donelson Pike to reach Lebanon Pike and motorists will take Lebanon Pike to Stewarts Ferry to McCampbell Avenue on the east side to reach Donelson Pike.

