Utility work to close Donelson Pike-Lebanon Pike intersection this weekend

The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Thursday in the trial of Zach Adams for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo.More >>
Two men were taken into custody on charges of theft and filing a false police report about a robbery at a pizza restaurant.More >>
A busy intersection in Donelson will be closed beginning Friday night to replace a water line.More >>
A court hearing for the woman charged in the death of Metro police officer Eric Mumaw has been delayed.More >>
Police say Christopher McLawhorn stabbed 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson multiple times while burglarizing her apartment in the Wedgewood area on Feb. 28.More >>
Police are working to identify two suspects in a convenience store burglary in Hendersonville.More >>
Police in Smyrna are working to identify the man who robbed a Dollar General store on Wednesday night.More >>
The Zach Adams trial has exposed deep disagreement within the TBI. Our News 4 I-Team examines the conflicts.More >>
Three companies lined up to sell insurance on the Obamacare exchange in Tennessee in 2018 have had their premium requests approved by the state's insurance commissioner.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Health has approved a proposed merger between two hospital systems.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) — A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during Wednesday's game against Minnesota, leading some players to call for protective netting to be extended. The Yankees said the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, and New York manager Joe Girardi said he had been told by team security that she was OK. The game was delayed for about 4 minutes while she was attended to and then carried from the seat...More >>
A N.Y. mother says she’s fighting a daily battle to learn the truth after her son went missing in Tenn. over six years ago.More >>
Franklin police officers found Kyle Shepard lying on the ground outside when they were called to a condominium complex on Downs Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.More >>
The latest was filed Tuesday and deals with what allegedly happened to two 14-year-old girls at Maplewood High School last fall.More >>
The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Thursday in the trial of Zach Adams for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo.More >>
Small towns like this typically don't change quickly, but this week, on the sidewalks of Waverly, sadly they have.More >>
How could a student, suspected of having a gun be sent back to class with the weapon hidden up his sleeve? It happened in Coffee County Now school leaders are trying to make things right with parents who have been losing sleep over this.More >>
Taco Bell is about to put booze on the menu at more than 300 new locations.More >>
THP's critical incident team is investigating possible criminal charges against the driver who had drugs in her system when she crashed into a school bus head-on.More >>
The FBI and Georgia authorities are asking for help finding a man who stole a van containing $1.8 million in cash.More >>
