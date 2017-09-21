Court hearing delayed for woman charged in officer's death

A court hearing for the woman charged in the death of Metro police officer Eric Mumaw has been delayed.

Mumaw drowned in February while trying to save a woman named Juli Glisson. At the time, Glisson was threatening to kill herself by driving her car into the Cumberland River.

Glisson is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide.

Glisson's next court appearance has been postponed to November.

