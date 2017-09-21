Hearing continued for man accused of killing Nashville nurse - WSMV Channel 4

Hearing continued for man accused of killing Nashville nurse

Christopher McLawhorn (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Christopher McLawhorn (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
The next court appearance for the man accused of murdering a Nashville nurse has been pushed back.

Christopher McLawhorn was scheduled to have a hearing on Thursday, but the appearance has been continued to November.

Police say McLawhorn stabbed 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson multiple times while burglarizing her apartment in the Wedgewood area on Feb. 28.

After reviewing surveillance video, police said McLawhorn was going around the building looking for open vehicles and open apartment doors. He allegedly entered Ferguson’s condo through an unlocked door and began searching for valuables.

After being identified as a person of interest in the case, 25-year-old McLawhorn was arrested in March.

McLawhorn is charged with felony murder, premeditated murder, especially aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property under $1,000.

