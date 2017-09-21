Hearing continued for man accused of killing Nashville nurse

Christopher McLawhorn, 24, is charged with criminal homicide in connection to Tiffany Ferguson's death.

Christopher McLawhorn, 24, is charged with criminal homicide in connection to Tiffany Ferguson's death.

Several witnesses testified during the hearing Thursday. (WSMV)

Several witnesses testified during the hearing Thursday. (WSMV)

Nicholas Dalrymple said he was out with a friend drinking on the sidewalk near Broadway and 3rd Avenue when Christopher McLawhorn came up to join them.

Nicholas Dalrymple said he was out with a friend drinking on the sidewalk near Broadway and 3rd Avenue when Christopher McLawhorn came up to join them.

Witness in Nashville nurse's murder case speaks out about suspect

Witness in Nashville nurse's murder case speaks out about suspect

At a press conference Wednesday night, police announced that Christopher McLawhorn had been charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary in connection with Tiffany Ferguson’s murder on Feb. 28.

At a press conference Wednesday night, police announced that Christopher McLawhorn had been charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary in connection with Tiffany Ferguson’s murder on Feb. 28.

Tiffany Ferguson's family shared this photo of her.

Tiffany Ferguson's family shared this photo of her.

While police have a suspect in custody, a lot of questions remain surrounding the death of Nashville nurse Tiffany Ferguson.

While police have a suspect in custody, a lot of questions remain surrounding the death of Nashville nurse Tiffany Ferguson.

It took police five days after Tiffany Ferguson was found dead to arrest her suspected killer.

It took police five days after Tiffany Ferguson was found dead to arrest her suspected killer.

Police say Christopher McLawhorn is the man seen in surveillance video before Tiffany Ferguson's murder. (WSMV)

Police say Christopher McLawhorn is the man seen in surveillance video before Tiffany Ferguson's murder. (WSMV)

Neighbors call it terrifying, and police say it appears totally random. A young woman was stabbed to death in her apartment, and it appears she had never met the killer.

Neighbors call it terrifying, and police say it appears totally random. A young woman was stabbed to death in her apartment, and it appears she had never met the killer.

Tiffany Ferguson (right) was stabbed to death in her apartment early Tuesday morning. (Source: The Ferguson Family)

Tiffany Ferguson (right) was stabbed to death in her apartment early Tuesday morning. (Source: The Ferguson Family)

Sister, co-workers of woman murdered at Wedgewood apartments speak out

Sister, co-workers of woman murdered at Wedgewood apartments speak out

The next court appearance for the man accused of murdering a Nashville nurse has been pushed back.

Christopher McLawhorn was scheduled to have a hearing on Thursday, but the appearance has been continued to November.

Police say McLawhorn stabbed 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson multiple times while burglarizing her apartment in the Wedgewood area on Feb. 28.

After reviewing surveillance video, police said McLawhorn was going around the building looking for open vehicles and open apartment doors. He allegedly entered Ferguson’s condo through an unlocked door and began searching for valuables.

After being identified as a person of interest in the case, 25-year-old McLawhorn was arrested in March.

McLawhorn is charged with felony murder, premeditated murder, especially aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property under $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.