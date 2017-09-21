2 suspects wanted in Hendersonville gas station burglary

Police are working to identify two suspects in a convenience store burglary in Hendersonville.

Two men broke through the glass of the front door at the Citgo gas station on Curtis Crossroads just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The business was closed at the time. No employees were inside.

The suspects, who were both wearing ski masks, stole cash and cigarettes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting the word "TIPHPD" to 274637.

