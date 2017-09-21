Police working to identify suspect in Smyrna robbery - WSMV Channel 4

Police working to identify suspect in Smyrna robbery

Posted: Updated:
The suspect entered the store just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Smyrna Police Department) The suspect entered the store just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Smyrna Police Department)
SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Smyrna are working to identify the man who robbed a Dollar General store on Wednesday night.

The robbery happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the location on Old Nashville Highway.

Police said the suspect ordered an employee to move aside when the register opened and got away with cash from the drawer.

The man was wearing a blue ball cap, a brown hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers with white soles.

Officers responding to the robbery saw a yellow motorcycle leaving the area, but it's not clear if this is connected with the crime.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective James Scott at 615-267-5014.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.