Police working to identify suspect in Smyrna robbery

The suspect entered the store just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Smyrna Police Department)

Police in Smyrna are working to identify the man who robbed a Dollar General store on Wednesday night.

The robbery happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the location on Old Nashville Highway.

Police said the suspect ordered an employee to move aside when the register opened and got away with cash from the drawer.

The man was wearing a blue ball cap, a brown hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers with white soles.

Officers responding to the robbery saw a yellow motorcycle leaving the area, but it's not clear if this is connected with the crime.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective James Scott at 615-267-5014.

