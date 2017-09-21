Testimony raising new questions about investigation into Holly Bobo case

Zach Adams sits in the courtroom during his trial. (WSMV file photo)

The Zach Adams trial is offering new insight into conflicts that arose during the TBI's investigation into the Holly Bobo case.

The original lead agent, Terry Dicus, was removed from the investigation after two years. He ended up testifying for the defense on Wednesday.

Many are now asking if he had tunnel vision and focused on the wrong suspect - or if he was right all along, meaning the wrong man is on trial.

The News 4 I-Team has been analyzing the testimony and the history of the case.

The defense is painting a picture that a convicted sex offender may be the real killer, hoping to raise reasonable doubt about Adams.

Last week, the TBI said mistakes were made. They admitted to spending too much time looking at a sex offender, who they later cleared.

It's hard to forget the testimony of TBI agent Brent Booth last Friday.

"Did we make a mistake with this one? One I'll live with the rest of my life," Booth said.

Booth testified that the TBI dropped the ball. Booth said they didn't zero in on the right suspects soon enough.

Instead, the TBI focused resources on sex offender Terry Britt, who was never charged.



"We took Terry Britt's life apart. We looked at him hard," Booth said.

On Tuesday, the court learned more about how Adams fell under the radar.

Dicus, the TBI's former lead investigator, took the stand for the defense.

"The first time I remember Mr. Adams coming up was the first week of the investigation," Dicus said.

Dicus testified that he quickly ruled Adams out as a suspect.

"The determination I made was that he could not have been involved in the kidnapping," he said.

Dicus testified he was relying on cellphone data that he believed showed Adams' phone was not in the same location as Bobo's phone immediately after she was kidnapped.

"8:28 am, he was hitting off the tower that was in the northeast portion of Decatur County, which is where his home was," Dicus said.

Jurors have heard conflicting testimony from cellphone experts. A prosecution witness testified Adams' and Bobo's phones did put them in the same area.

Dicus also testified he made up his mind early in the case that Bobo's abduction and murder were the work of one person.

"Sexual predators work alone," Dicus said.

That's what his research and training told him.

"It was an assumption the research unit told us to make, based on analysis of all the crimes they look at. They say, 'Don't even consider looking at two people. Look at one person,'" Dicus said.

That's not the theory the state would later adopt.

Prosecutors eventually charged three men, including Adams and his brother. The third man charged, Jason Autry, testified that he saw Adams shoot Bobo in the head.

"I looked around and told him that no one was coming and that's when I heard, 'boom,'" Autry said.

Booth testified Friday that a key mistake in the case is that authorities never properly checked out the alibis given by Adams and the others who would later be charged. Their alibis, Dicus would testify, were each other.

Dicus testified that after things kept pointing to Adams and the others as suspects, he went to talk to Adams' ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Earp.

"And what did you conclude after talking to Ms. Earp?" asked one of the defense attorneys.

"That I was wasting my time investigating them," Dicus said.

"Investigating who?" the attorney asked.

"Investigating these idiots," Dicus responded.

After hearing what Earp had to say, Dicus continued to focus on Britt, who is a sex offender.

Dicus was eventually removed as the lead case agent. His former boss testified on Wednesday that he was benched because he had lost his objectivity.

"He had tunnel vision about one particular suspect and was not objective about facts coming in on the case," said Jack Van Hooser.

Who will the jury believe? A former TBI agent, who is now a defense witness, who says he dismissed Adams as a suspect early on? Was he right - is Adams wrongly accused?

Or will the jury side with Booth, who says the TBI's mistakes investigating this case cost them time looking in the wrong direction?

The jurors are expected to get the case on Thursday afternoon. Stay with News 4 for updates.

